Say Hello to Luca Guadagnino’s Little Scarface Reboot

Luca “The Grind Never Stops” Guadagnino. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

When does this man rest? While working on postproduction for three different projects in quarantine, acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino has also signed on to direct a Scarface reboot for Universal, per Variety. The Coen brothers, Joel and Ethan, wrote the latest version of the retelling with previous drafts by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman, and Paul Attanasio. The story of a Cuban refugee working his way to becoming the biggest drug lord in Miami was previously, famously remade into the 1983 movie starring Al Pacino. Unfortunately, we don’t yet have the answer to the most pressing question about the reboot: Will we say hello to “Say hello to my little friend”?

Guadagnino recently remade Suspiria, starring Dakota Johnson, and before that earned an Oscar nod for Call Me by Your Name. Working from his home in Milan, Italy, he’s currently in postproduction for the film Born to Be Murdered, directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino; a documentary called Salvatore Ferragamo: The Shoemaker of Dreams; and his HBO limited series We Are Who We Are, starring Alice Braga and Kid Cudi. (We need to know if Timothée Chalamet connected Guadagnino and Cudi.) And in case you weren’t already feeling guilty about your quarantine productivity, Guadagnino is also reportedly developing a Lord of the Flies remake for Warner Bros., along with that much-discussed Call Me by Your Name sequel. Looks like the pandemic will not be coming near Guadagnino’s pockets.