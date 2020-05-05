Scott Disick Checks Himself Into, Then Quickly Out of, Rehab

Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Theatre Box

After reports emerged Monday that he had checked himself into rehab last week, Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s Scott Disick quickly checked himself out of the Colorado clinic, allegedly because photos of him were leaked from inside the facility. “In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” Disick’s lawyer Marty Singer told People. “He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse.”

According to Singer, the issue isn’t merely that another patient or a visitor spotted the well-known reality figure and snapped a pic, but that a staff member at the facility may have allegedly leaked photos of Disick to the press. According to E!, that’s because the image that reportedly leaked was of Disick “in a Zoom group meeting.”

“Shockingly, as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home,” said Singer. “We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.” Disick’s mother Bonnie died in October 2013 after a long illness; his father Jeffrey passed away several months later in January 2014.