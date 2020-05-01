Scrubs Actor Sam Lloyd Dead at 56

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Actor Sam Lloyd, perhaps best known for his turn as morose hospital lawyer Ted Buckland on Scrubs, has died at the age of 56. According to a GoFundMe established to help Lloyd and his family last year, the actor learned he had an inoperable brain tumor in January 2019, the result of metastatic lung cancer.

In addition to playing Scrubs’ ever-present sad sack attorney, Lloyd appeared on Cougar Town, Modern Family, Desperate Housewives and in films like 1997’s Flubber and 1999’s Galaxy Quest. Lloyd was the nephew of actor Christopher Lloyd, both of whom appeared on Malcom in the Middle and The West Wing. A lifelong musician, Lloyd’s a cappella group The Blanks appeared on Scrubs as Ted’s own a cappella group. The actor is survived by wife Vanessa Lloyd and their son Weston.