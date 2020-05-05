Selena Gomez Is Whipping Up a Quarantine Cooking Show

That’s Chef Gomez, to you. Photo: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Just like homebound folks everywhere, Selena Gomez is spending a lot of her quarantine in the kitchen. She, of course, is doing it by choice and not because she lives in an overpriced studio apartment — but still, celebrities: They’re just like us! Gomez, too, is looking to brush up on her cooking skills during the pandemic, but she’s getting a little bit of help. HBO Max just ordered Untitled Cooking Project, starring and executive-produced by the Rare singer. That’s right, she’s already a triple threat, and she’s coming for quadruple. In each episode, Gomez’s at-home “cookalong” will be joined by a different master chef, sharing tips, tricks, dupes, and everything you need to be able to feed your friends post-pandemic. “I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food,” Gomez said in a press release. “I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do, and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don’t have the formal training, though! Like many of us while being home, I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen.” The show will also highlight a different “food-related charity” in each episode. Untitled Cooking Project, if that is its real name, debuts on HBO Max this summer in its “first wave” of programming, according to Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content. A whole world of new content (and Friends) drops on May 27.