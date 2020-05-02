Sia Debuts Timely Single ‘Saved My Life,’ Co-Written by Dua Lipa

Sia debuted a surprise new single last night during Americares Foundation’s COVID-19 benefit livestream, aptly titled “Saved My Life.” The track is a classic Sia empowerment anthem co-written by fellow pop star Dua Lipa and produced by hitmaker Greg Kurstin. The livestream, called “COVID is No Joke,” featured comedians and musicians like Steve Carell, Elizabeth Banks, Ike Barinholtz, Will Ferrell, Bryan Cranston, and Gal Gadot. Sia closed the event with “Saved My Life,” which she sang behind a lamp in order to obscure her face, as is her usual MO during performances. All proceeds from sales of “Saved My Life” will be donated to Americares and CORE Response’s COVID relief efforts. This is Sia’s second single in 2020, the first being “Original” from the motion picture soundtrack of Dolittle back in January.

