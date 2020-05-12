Photo: Harry How/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

On Monday, singer Bryan Adams swung so wide with a coronavirus rant, he spun past concert cancellations, whizzed by “bat eating,” and landed on, of course, veganism. In an Instagram post lamenting the cancellation of his May shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the singer plays 1983’s “Cuts Like a Knife” and goes off on those individuals he blames for his disrupted residency: “some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards.”

Writes Adams, “Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than ‘thanks a fucking lot’ is go vegan.”

Adams began trending on social media soon thereafter, with users pointing out that “bat eating” and wet markets have quickly become xenophobic talking points fueling anti-Chinese racism since the rise of COVID in the United States, after early reports suggested the first novel coronavirus patients were exposed at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China. But, hey, if there’s any way to convince someone to go vegan, it’s definitely to blame them personally for starting a global pandemic, which they must also suffer through, out of greed.

Concluded Adams, “To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon.”