Don’t! Forget! Me! Photo: Will Hart/NBC

Smash, that beautiful musical fiasco of a television show, will never die. Time has only made it more powerful. Eight years out from the series premiere, we will soon fade in on the cast of the NBC drama, reuniting on Wednesday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET to stream Bombshell in Concert, the stage version of the show’s fake musical about Marilyn Monroe with songs by real people Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, which was kick-started into existence in 2015. In addition to the chance to see Bombshell, the night will include a reunion of Smash’s major cast members at intermission, including Christian Borle, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Jack Davenport, Ann Harada, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Katharine McPhee, Andy Mientus, Debra Messing (and hopefully a scarf or two), Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez, and Wesley Taylor, hosted by Difficult People’s Julie Klausner. The event will raise money for the Actors Fund, and in one final bit of delightful confusion, Oscar winner Renée Zellweger will introduce the proceedings. Zellweger did not appear on Smash, nor does she have any obvious connection to Marilyn Monroe or Bombshell outside of the fact that Shaiman and Wittman worked on her movie Down With Love (a classic! Go watch it!) and Debra Messing once bought her house. It’s probably the Down With Love thing. Anyway, I can’t wait to see the inside of Renée’s new house as she pronounces the words “Ivy Lynn and Karen Cartwright.”