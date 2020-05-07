The SNL Finale Will Air (From Home) This Weekend

If you’re a fan of Saturday Night Live history, season 45 has turned out to be a fascinating new chapter for the NBC series. Instead of suspending production during a global pandemic that made taping episodes in front of a live audience impossible, the show chugged forward, doing what most of the late-night shows have done by pivoting to remotely produced episodes with everyone quarantining at home. As a result, the final stretch of this season’s SNL wasn’t live at all but was produced during a very strange time while some of the cast members weren’t even in New York City anymore. It’s been weird!

In addition to being a weird season, after this weekend, it’ll also be over. The show confirmed in a new promo today that Saturday’s episode will serve as the season 45 finale and the final SNL at Home episode, unless we’re still all stuck in isolation in the fall. No word yet who will appear as the host or musical guest, but the show shared a bunch of fun cast-member bloopers that prove one important fact: Heidi Gardner isn’t afraid to injure her face for comedy. That’s very commendable during these trying times.