Is Animal Crossing Always This Soul-Crushing to Play?

Somewhere, somehow, the writers of Westworld are nodding their heads and taking notes for their fourth season. With Animal Crossing solidifying its status as the most therapeutic game to play during quarantine, this SNL cut-for-time sketch imagines things a little differently for Melissa Villaseñor. No, she’s not running around her oasis of a town trying to catch butterflies, because a sheep is telling her that “you will always be alone.” And, no, she’s also not enjoying the benefits of a one-way ticket on Dodo Airlines, since a raccoon is taunting her with “I hope you get COVID” and renaming her island Dog Crap City. “Am I on a mean mode or something?” she asks fellow player Mikey Day. “Dude, screw this game.” It says screw you right back.

