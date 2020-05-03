Wait, How Many SNL Cast Members Fled to Los Angeles?

Despite being an off week for SNL’s slate of increasingly enjoyable at-home episodes, the show posted a few cut-for-time sketches over the past few days to fill the void left by its newest star, Kate McKinnon’s cat. This one, of Beck Bennett giving a realistic (if not somewhat melancholic) quarantine home tour for Architectural Digest, made it clear quite quickly that this ain’t no stinkin’ Brooklyn Heights walk-up. “This is kind of like a pile,” he tells the camera. “This is sort of an organic thing. This is a crack in the wall.” It got us thinking: Which other SNL cast members fled to L.A. when the coronavirus pandemic began? Let’s see. Kyle Mooney? Definitely. Chloe Fineman? For sure. Colin Jost? Ha ha, of course, you forget whom he’s engaged to. To be fair, a bicoastal life sounds terrific, as does “never painting over the smudge.”

