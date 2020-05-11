SNL’s Solution for Parents in Quarantine: ‘Let Kids Drink’

Being stuck at home quarantining is already difficult, but if you’re a parent juggling work and kids while self-isolating, it’s enough to make you go absolutely insane. Now, thanks to SNL, a new PSA has been created that bends the rules just a little bit to make the lives of parents and kids slightly easier right now. That PSA? “Let Kids Drink.”

Look, letting kids drink might not normally be seen as the most responsible choice, but as the PSA notes, we are not living in normal times, and “if they got a little buzz on, would it really be that bad?” Just let the kids have a couple sips. Or let the kids have just a few drinks. Or maybe let the kids drink half of a six pack. Or maybe they can drink a bottle or two of wine? And maybe they can be allowed to smoke some weed? Then, if we’re letting kids drink, we might as well let Pete Davidson drink something other than milk too. And, hey, while we’re at it, let’s let our dogs drink — as Cecily Strong convincingly argues, dogs are just “smarter, nicer kids,” and they deserve a break too. And you know what? Let’s let guys drink as well — specifically Beck Bennett, who really wants to drink alone in his shed. Or we could just keep this PSA really simple with this: Let’s all be allowed to drink right now without any consequences. Thank you.