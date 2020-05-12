Sofia Coppola Photo: Jun Sato/WireImage

Sometimes all you need is some extremely inconsequential and petty drama about antiquated class systems to help you stay grounded. Ask and you shall receive: Sofia Coppola will be adapting Edith Wharton’s 1913 novel The Custom of the Country for Apple TV, making it her first substantial project for television. Variety reports that Coppola will develop the book, which follows a young midwestern woman as she attempts to climb the social ladder in New York City, as a “potential” limited series. (Think of it in the same vein as William Makepeace Thackeray’s Vanity Fair, only Americanized.) “Undine Spragg is my favorite literary anti-heroine,” Coppola said in a statement, “and I’m excited to bring her to the screen for the first time.” We can already hear Florence Pugh, Elle Fanning, and Caroline Calloway’s agents frantically dialing the production company.