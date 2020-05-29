Good news for fans of adorable blue hedgehogs - Sonic is getting a sequel. Variety reports that Paramount Pictures and Sega Sammy have begun development on a sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog, which had the No. 1 opening of all time for a film based on a video game when it debuted over President’s Weekend earlier this year. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher and Toru Nakahara are producing the pic, while Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi and Tim Miller are executive producing. Pat Casey and Josh Miller who wrote the script and Jeff Fowler who directed the film are officially onboard for the sequel. While the originally filmmaking team has signed on to the sequel, it’s still very early in the film’s development process. As such no casting decisions have been announced, so no word yet on whether Jim Carrey will be returning to steal the show. However, given how well received his performance, it’s a safe bet he will pop up at some point. This is a big win for the film, which was famously beleaguered by production issues and delayed because everyone hated Sonic’s teeth. The lesson learned? Sometimes listening to feedback can be incredibly fruitful for everyone involved.
Sonic the Hedgehog and His New Teeth Will Be Back For A Sequel
Photo: dpa/picture alliance via Getty I