Oscar winner and life long Knicks fan Spike Lee put his talents to good use and debuted a new short film titled “NEW YORK NEW YORK” on his Instagram on Thursday night dedicated to his beloved New York City. “My Short Film-NEW YORK NEW YORK Is A Love Letter To It’s People,” Spike Lee wrote in his Instagram caption. “Plain And Simple. Special Love Shout To Ms. TINA SINATRA, SONY/ATV,KERWIN DEVONISH (Camera), ADAM GOODE (Editor), TIM STACKER And KODAK For The Super 8 Film And Cameras.” New York, New York, a Spike Lee joint, is set to Frank Sinatra’s classic tune of the same name and showcases many classic New York City haunts. The Cony Island ferris wheel, the Statue of Liberty, Yankee Stadium, and our beloved subway all get their moment in the sun courtesy of Spike and his team before the movie shifts and focuses on New Yorkers. Lee captures men and women wearing masks inline at the pharmacy, nurses and doctors in scrubs standing outside the hospital, and citizens holding up signs of support for our health care workers. Who else other than the director of Crooklyn and Do The Right Thing could create a 3 minute video about New York City that packs such an emotional punch. Somebody get Spike Lee on Tik Tok so he can really let loose.

