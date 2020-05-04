A New Twilight Book Is Coming to Feast on Your Nostalgia

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Hachettte Book Group

Finally, we get to hear this love story told from a man’s perspective. Twilight writer Stephenie Meyer announced today that she’ll be releasing a new book into the franchise, Midnight Sun, on August 4. As opposed to a continuation from the final saga released in 2008, Midnight Sun will retell the entirety of the original novel from the perspective of chiseled high-school vampire Edward Cullen, as opposed to his dour human girlfriend Bella Swan. “It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure if this was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long,” Meyers said on Monday’s Good Morning America. “It didn’t seem fair to make you wait anymore. Sorry about the bad timing. Hopefully this book can be a distraction from the real world. I’m so excited to finally be able to share it with you.” To think murder hornets aren’t the most exhilarating export from the Pacific Northwest any longer!