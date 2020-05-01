Stevie Nicks Continues to Be Harry Styles’s Biggest Fan

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Some of us might be using our time in isolation to catch up on new music, but not Stevie Nicks. The Fleetwood Mac singer is still steadily spinning Harry Styles’s newish album Fine Line —released last December, which might as well have been five years ago. When a Rolling Stone interview about her quarantine got around to music, writer Brian Hiatt told her, “I was going to ask you what music you’ve been listening to, but I know the answer is Harry Styles’s Fine Line.” And surprise surprise, he was right! Nicks went on to place Styles among some of the greats of the ’60s and ’70s, explaining, “To me, it’s just like the summer of Crosby, Stills & Nash, where I listened to nothing but [their debut album] for six months. And then it’s the same way I felt when Joni Mitchell’s Court and Spark came out; I listened to nothing but Court and Spark for six months.” And that’s after she said it was his Rumours, too.

Nicks has been doing a lot of writing in quarantine — music, poetry, a book and movie based off the Welsh “Rhiannon” myth — and Fine Line has given her some inspiration. “For me to hear a record made by somebody in his mid-20s that says a lot of things that I haven’t gotten around to saying yet blows my mind,” Nicks said. We wonder if she’ll like Fetch the Bolt Cutters when she finally listens to it in a year.