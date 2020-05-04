Would you like some lightsabers with your fan service? Lucasfilm announced today that Taika Waititi will be writing and directing a new Star Wars feature film, a cinematic experience that we have absolutely no other information about. Penning the script with Waititi is Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who most recently wrote the screenplay for the single-take war drama 1917. Lucasfilm also confirmed that the previously reported live-action Disney+ series helmed by Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is indeed in development, but, again, provided no further details. (What a concept!) Although perhaps most associated with his work in the Marvel universe and the Academy Award–winning Jojo Rabbit, Waititi directed the final episode of The Mandalorian, meaning that, yes, he has personally dealt with the diva known as Baby Yoda. He’ll fit in the Star Wars galaxy just fine.
Taika Waititi to Write and Direct a New Star Wars Film in a Galaxy Far, Far Away
Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock