She’s come so far from hoarding sandwich bags for the Dealbreakers talk show. Padma Lakshmi, taking a sabbatical from her Top Chef hosting gig, is back with her very own food travel show for Hulu: And it’s all about finding a spiritual connection with “the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups” across the country. And, oh yeah, eating some of the most delicious meals you can imagine. (Maybe not rodents.) “The gateway to another culture often happens first through food,” Lakshmi explains in the trailer. “This is real America.” All ten episodes will premiere on June 19.

