Tekashi 6ix9ine Drops First Postprison Single, God Help Us

He’s baaaack. Photo: Michael Campanella/Redferns

Can you believe that Tekashi 6ix9ine is coming back to music at a time when we’re all basically glued to the internet? The rapper, still adjusting to home confinement after receiving an early release from prison, has already dropped a new song and music video, “Gooba.” It’s his first track since his 2018 debut, Dummy Boy. “Gooba” doesn’t directly address his arrest, cooperation with the federal government, or his three-day snitch fest last year, but does make it very clear that he hates clout chasers. The colorful video features the rapper in full 6ix9ine glory, dyed hair hanging low, with a video vixen for every color of the rainbow. Wonder how his judge is going to react to it?

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, recently asked for permission to spend two hours a week in his own backyard “for employment purposes only,” which was his lawyer Lance Lazzaro’s way of saying “to shoot music videos.” His security guards will reportedly help him film. It would be funny if the rest of the country weren’t also confined to their homes and yards. If Ariana Grande has to film against a blank wall, 6ix9ine can make it work. Tekashi’s home confinement, which he requested as a result of the coronavirus, is “enforced by GPS monitoring” and requires him to stay inside unless there’s a medical emergency. Hernandez promoted the “Gooba” on Instagram Live on Friday and put his face on the biggest billboard in Times Square (it’s just too bad no one’s outside to see it). Along with being able to make and release music, Tekashi 6ix9ine is also permitted to use social media, both for promoting his music and for commenting on the Shade Room, apparently. The “FEFE” rapper reportedly signed a $10 million, two-album record deal with label 10K Projects last year, so really, he should be busier than that. Watch the video for “Gooba” below, if that’s something you’re into.