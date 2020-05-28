Terrace House Cancels Season Following the Death of Cast Member Hana Kimura

Kimura was a professional wrestler, following in the footsteps of her mother. Photo: Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Japanese reality TV show Terrace House has canceled its current season following the death of cast member Hana Kimura, a professional wrestler. “We would like to express our sincere condolences for the death of Hana Kimura,” the show tweeted, per BBC News. “We have decided to cancel the production of Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020.” Production was already on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s unclear whether or not the show will be canceled permanently. A cause of death has not yet been announced.

As part of Terrace House, Hana Kimura was one of six young people living together in a house, going about their daily lives. Since joining the show last September, she was often the victim of harsh, sometimes discriminatory online harassment. (Kimura is half-Japanese and half-Indonesian.) BBC News reports that the cyberbullying got worse in recent weeks after a March 31 episode aired in Japan where Kimura and a roommate argue about a wrestling costume. Netflix has postponed the international release of those episodes indefinitely, but told BBC News that there are “no current plans to take down the latest season of this incredibly loved show.”