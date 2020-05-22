The 1975’s Latest Album Notes On A Conditional Form Has Arrived

Photo: Getty Images

At long last, the 1975’s album Notes On A Conditonal Form has arrived. Originally supposed to drop on April 24th, at midnight on Friday, May 22nd Matt Healy and his band have officially returned with a 22-track album. The band released the music video for their meme-heavy single “The Birthday Party” this past February. The album includes features from classic artists like Phoebe Bridgers and FKA Twigs, but also includes an unexpected guest vocal from none other than Greta Thunberg. Thunberg opens the album with a speech about climate change, underscored by 1975’s instrumentals. It’s eerie and oddly moving. Stream The 1975’s Notes On A Conditional Form and check out Greta Thunberg’s musical debut.