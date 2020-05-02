Photo: Getty Images

Sure, why not. Weeks after the duo was spotted on a very cozy date and definitely not quarantining in Chicago, The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan have officially confirmed that they’re dating. Weber posted on Instagram over the weekend to share the news, saying that Flanagan “caught me” and he can’t wait to “let the adventure begin.” Following the finale of his Bachelor season two months ago, Weber and his indecisive behavior have rotated through three women: He was engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss for a few weeks, before dumping her to pursue a relationship with runner-up contestant Madison Prewett. (A decision that was met with furious disapproval from his mom.) However, days later Weber and Prewett announced their “mutual decision” to break-up, which initiated Weber’s interest in rekindling things with Flanagan, who was eliminated this season prior to the hometown episodes.

Flanagan has been unusually candid of late about how little she enjoyed filming her Bachelor season, saying that the show’s producers fed her “bullshit” about Weber’s feelings. She now believes this was due to how, by complete coincidence, she ran into Weber at a hotel lobby days before filming began, giving the duo a rare pre-season connection. “I told Peter, ‘They don’t let me see you. They locked me up in a closet for three hours last week, and they won’t let me see you,’” she told the Almost Famous podcast. “I said, ‘You clearly know they push some people forward and they don’t push others forward.’ It’s just — I saw him, things were getting in his head that he wasn’t able to make his own decision, and it just kind of pissed me off.” Flanagan added that the producers were constantly “in his head” and encouraged Weber to eliminate her as the season progressed, given that she wasn’t as made-for-reality-TV friendly as other contestants. (Flanagan is an attorney who did not act like a messy bitch who lived for the drama.)

Here’s hoping the third time is actually the charm, but if not, whatever.