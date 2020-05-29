Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

A little over two months after he battled COVID-19, The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood announced Friday that he and his girlfriend, Season 23 winner Cassie Randolph, have parted ways. “Its been a crazy few months to say the least,” he wrote on Instagram. “Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends — and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together — so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

Randolph echoed the sentiment in her own Instagram post. “First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet,” she wrote. “However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us. Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there.” As you might recall, the pair met on last year’s 23rd season of the reality dating series, which premiered on January 7, 2019 and focused an inordinate amount of the narrative on Underwood being a virgin at the time.

Earlier in May, it was revealed this year’s Bachelor Peter Weber is currently dating fifth-place contestant Kelley Flanagan. Weber had briefly dated runner-up Madison Prewett this spring, following the conclusion of the 24th season of The Bachelor on March 10.