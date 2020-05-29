Cush Jumbo Is Leaving The Good Fight, But What About Lucca’s Birkin?

Photo: CBS

Her fight’s been fought. Cush Jumbo, the English actor who stars as fan favorite Lucca Quinn on The Good Fight, will not return to the CBS All Access drama next season, according to a Variety report. “I have had the most amazing time over the last five years working with Robert [King], Michelle [King] and the crews of both The Good Wife and The Good Fight,” Jumbo told Variety. “I will miss them all so much, but am so excited to explore pastures new. Due to the pandemic forcing us to shut down early we weren’t able to wrap up Lucca’s story fully and so I hope if schedules allow I can return next season to do that.”

Cush began playing Lucca on The Good Wife in 2015, then continued the role when The Good Fight premiered as a CBS All Access spinoff in 2017. The show’s current season ended early after production was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, finishing up on an episode that found Lucca and the law firm investigating sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s death in prison. Jumbo is the second Good Fight actor to exit after season four, joining Delroy Lindo, who left for a starring role in ABC’s Harlem’s Kitchen. At least Lucca gets to leave with that new Birkin bag, right?