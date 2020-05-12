The Good Lord Bird Trailer: With Liberty and Justice for Ethan Hawke’s Beard

The holy redeemer! The man of trinity! Or as someone puts it succinctly in the trailer, “the old man was nuttier than a squirrel turd.” Showtime debuted the first taste of its upcoming historical miniseries The Good Lord Bird, which stars Ethan Hawke, Daveed Diggs, and Ethan Hawke’s beard as they tell the story of the controversial (and, yes, nutty) abolitionist John Brown and his relationship with social reformer Frederick Douglass. However, the series will be told from the point of view of an enslaved teenager who “becomes a member in Brown’s motley family during the time of Bleeding Kansas, eventually participating in the famous 1859 raid on the Army depot at Harpers Ferry.” Next stop … the Civil War? It will premiere on August 9.

