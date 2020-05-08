Boba Fett Might Just Jetpack in to Meet Baby Yoda on The Mandalorian Season 2

vroom vroom! Photo: Lucasfilm

It’s easy to forget that The Mandalorian has a plot outside of Baby Yoda’s childhood development, but it does. And that plot is going to get more complicated. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Boba Fett himself will make an appearance on the next season of the Disney+ series, played by Temuera Morrison. Depending on your level of Star Wars fandom, this news will raise a variety of questions. On the basic level, wait is this show not already about Boba Fett? To which we’d have to say that, no, the Mandalorian is about a bounty hunter, played by Pedro Pascal, like Boba Fett who happens to wear armor like Boba Fett and be from the planet of Mandalor, like Boba Fett, but is not Boba Fett. Secondly, wait, isn’t Boba Fett dead by the time of The Mandalorian? Yes, Boba did quickly and hilariously fall into the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi, which happened before the events of The Mandalorian, but as THR points out, Boba’s continued presence was hinted at in The Mandalorian’s fifth episode when a mysterious pair of spurs walked up to Ming-Na Wen’s character’s maybe dead body. Either Boba got away from the Sarlacc or he’ll only show up in flashbacks of some kind.

Finally, we have to answer for the fact that actor Temuera Morrison is playing Boba Fett, a beloved minor character from the original trilogy who was supposed to get a spinoff movie recently and then didn’t. Actor Jeremy Bulloch played Boba in the original trilogy. Morrison played the role Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones, and if you remember that movie well, Jango was the source of the titular clones, as well as the father of the young Boba Fett (played by Daniel Logan), who turned out to also be an unaltered clone of Jango, because that’s how Jango got paid for his DNA (wild movie! “Across the Stars” remains great, though). Anyway, the whole cloning thing is what would allow Morrison to be able to play Boba on The Mandalorian. Though he could also be playing another clone of Boba or perhaps some version of one of those many clone troopers. (As a tertiary note, the clone troopers became stormtroopers with the conversion from republic to empire, though by the point of The Mandalorian there are also stormtroopers who are recruits from empire-controlled planets or comedians Jon Favreau likes.) Really, this could all be a great step in advancing The Mandalorian’s main plot and teaching Baby Yoda a bit more about the important early-childhood skills of facial recognition and differentiation.

