For some people, The Office is a televised balm, the perfect warm bath of a sitcom to relax into at the end of the day. So, you can imagine how much those fans need the show now that every day is just a different, more malevolent Kevin dropping an increasingly terrible vat of chili. Fortunately for them, John Krasinski has the entire Office cast on speed dial, and he will absolutely call them up every week to perform some sweet, daffy and/or heartwarming high jinks for his quarantine YouTube show Some Good News. This weekend’s Office antics? Performing the show’s choreographed wedding entrance dance from Jim and Pam’s wedding (episode five, season six, but of course you knew that) for a pair of IRL newly-weds.

Enter Susan and John, whose actual proposal also replicated Jim and Pam’s Office engagement. Krasinski gathered together the pair’s parents and loved ones, first for a performance by Zac Brown, then to marry them over Zoom, courtesy of his new online ordination. The pair were then treated to a dance party featuring Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Jenna Fischer, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nunez, and Creed Bratton. So, in a nutshell, if you’ve been thinking about just biting the bullet and getting married before quarantine is lifted, congratulations: the bar has been set, and it’s been set high.