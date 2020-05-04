Photo: Lucasfilm

Finally, we can relive all of the ways it reverses course from its predecessor way sooner than expected: the middling Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available on Disney+, two months earlier than its planned home release. (Say it with us! May the 4th be with you. And also with you.) The Rise of Skywalker will join the nine-part Skywalker saga already available on Disney+, in addition to the other extensive offerings on the service, such as the incomparable Ratatouille, every Disney Channel Original Movie, The Simpsons (now with 50 percent less jokes) and an elephant documentary featuring Meghan Markle’s voice.

