Bombshell is quaking. The Morning Show is quivering in its boots. Somewhere in Rachel McAdams’s house, a poster for Morning Glory just spontaneously fell off the wall. Yes, Ramin Setoodeh’s best-selling book Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View’ has been optioned to be adapted into a scripted TV miniseries. Variety reports that the tell-all, which features unprecedented levels of access and interviews with “nearly ever host” of the long-running ABC roundtable daytime television series, sold its screen rights to ex-Lionsgate president Erik Feig’s production company, Picturestart. So it’s time to start fantasy-casting what will surely be a remarkable female ensemble, including Barbara Walters, Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie O’Donnell, Star Jones, Joy Behar, and Elisabeth Hasselbeck. Best-case scenario, we stage a raid on Ryan Murphy’s stable of talent to get Patti, Jessica, and Angela in on this. Otherwise, are Fred Armisen and Kenan Thompson available?
Today in Hot Topics: The View Being Adapted Into a Scripted Miniseries
Photo: ABC