The Weeknd and Doja Cat Team Up For ‘In Your Eyes’ Remix

Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Newly-minted chart topper Doja Cat has decided to lend her talents to an upstart comedy writer named Abel. At midnight on Thursday, The Weeknd dropped the remix to his song “In Your Eyes” featuring Doja Cat, who recently received her first career Billboard No. 1 with “Say So (Remix)” featuring Nicki Minaj. A dear friend of Jim Carrey, The Weeknd released his horror-movie-inspired music video for “In Your Eyes” in March, but is not yet finished with the project. While he’s been busy with a writing and voice acting stint since then on American Dad he’s found his way back to the song with the help of Doja. “In your eyes/I see there’s something burning in side you/Oh inside you/In you eyes/I know it hurts to smile but you try to/You try to.” See if there’s something burning inside of you when you listen to The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes” featuring Doja Cat.