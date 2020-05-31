Thomas Middleditch and His Wife Go From Swingin’ Open Marriage to Divorce

Photo: Getty Images

Comedian and actor Thomas Middleditch, who most recently starred as a hapless tech genius on the HBO series Silicon Valley, is getting divorced from his wife, costume designer Mollie Gates, after four years of marriage. People reports that Gates filed for divorce on May 28 on the grounds of “irreconcilable differences.” While this may seem like a standard celebrity separation buried amid more important weekend matters, you may recall that Middleditch gave a widely circulated interview with Playboy in late 2019 about their relationship, where he revealed that he told Gates, shortly after their wedding, that he wanted a “nontraditional” and open marriage. “To her credit, instead of saying ‘Fuck you, I’m out,’ she was like, ‘Let’s figure this out.’ To be honest, swinging has saved our marriage,” he said at the time. “We have different speeds, and we argue over it constantly, but it’s better than feeling unheard and alone and that you have to scurry in the shadows.” Middleditch also said that their experiences at sex parties is the “premise for a comedy series we’re writing together.” Well, they may have found what the season finale looks like.