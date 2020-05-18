Timothée Chalamet’s Statistics Teacher Finally Gets the Credit She Deserves

A former high-school student. Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images for EIF & XQ

This weekend may have felt like virtual-graduation overload, between two speeches by Barack Obama and another by Oprah, so we get it if you missed some of the other featured guests. Maybe, for instance, you missed the speech by your boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at LeBron James’s Graduate Together event for high-school graduates. It would’ve been enough to just have some motivation for the next stage of your life coming from Timothée Chalamet, but Timmy also threw in an entertaining reference to his own high-school days — yes, just for you. Chalamet shouted out Mrs. Lawton, his statistics teacher from his alma mater La Guardia High School for the Arts. “Thank you for your valiant efforts to teach me the art of statistics,” he said. “Thank you for everything.”

As you know (of course), Chalamet is a big hip-hop head, and can even spit some bars himself. He did, in fact, for Mrs. Lawton once, making a statistics rap that was more about how great he was and less about learning statistics. “Prove everywhere that your boy is the best,” he raps. “Take a look at my face, do a chi-square test.” Enjoy the whole rap video — you graduated, you deserve this.