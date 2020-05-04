Photo: Emmanuel Wong/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

They say shoot for the moon, because even you miss, you’ll land among the stars. But what if you were to cut out the middle man, and just shoot stars at the moon for entertainment purposes? According to Deadline, that’s exactly what Tom Cruise and Elon Musk plan to do. Okay, not exactly, but the actor and SpaceX founder are allegedly working with NASA to potentially film an action movie, the first narrative feature film ever in fact, in the icy void of space. Per Deadline, they are reportedly in the “early stages” of planning, and no studio is involved as of yet.

On one hand, space movies are a natural progression from Mission: Impossible to Mission: Literally Impossible, zero gravity would help prevent any stunt-induced fractures, and it’s a prime shooting location to avoid COVID-19. On the downside, one small mistake, and Tom Cruise will spiral away into the above mentioned icy voice of space. That being said…we’d all see this thing, wouldn’t we? Opening night?