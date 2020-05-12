Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Will Grind Back Onto Gaming Consoles This Fall

Remastered Vans! Photo: Courtesy of @espn/Twitter

In honor of his 52nd birthday, Tony Hawk is taking us all back in time. The skateboarding legend announced the return of his 1999 and 2000 video games Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Pro Skater 2, together on a remastered collection, simply titled Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. The announcement comes just in time: right in between HBO’s Betty convincing us that we can skate and the inevitable accident we’d cause. Virtual kickflips only. Remastered in “stunning 4K,” you’ll be able to do gravity-defying tricks and stunts with legendary skaters across exciting backdrops as you make your way through the skateboarding world. The game boasts all the original maps and skaters, but since this is 2020, Pro Skater also got some sick upgrades, like a new online multiplayer mode. You hear that, Fortnite? Coming for you. The original soundtracks will also remain the same, bringing back tracks by Naughty by Nature, Rage Against the Machine, Dead Kennedys, and more. On September 4, Pro Skater 1+2 drops on Xbox One, PS4, and PC, three very different consoles than its original Nintendo 64, Dreamcast, Game Boy, and, of course, the OG PlayStation. Do Tony Hawk’s Underground next!

#THPS is back! Original maps, original skaters, and songs from the original soundtrack… plus new features. Thanks to all the fans of our series for keeping this dream alive. https://t.co/uqEeD0kjWc — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) May 12, 2020