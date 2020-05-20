Twilight Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Dead at 30

Photo: Getty Images

Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, best known for his role as Tyler Crowley in the 2008 film Twilight, has died at the age of 30. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Boyce and his 27 year old girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, were both found dead Wednesday in their Las Vegas condo. The cause of death for both is unknown.

In Twilight, Boyce played Tyler Crowley, the Forks High School student that almost hits Bella (Kristen Stewart) with his car before Edward (Robert Pattinson) is able to rescue her. Boyce’s mother, Lisa Wayne, wrote a tribute to her son on Facebook on Sunday. “I’m sick without you,” Wayne wrote. “I’m torn, I’m lost. I’m in pain. I’d text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you’d tell me, Ma, I got you, we’ll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me.” Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, and his girlfriend, Adepoju, is survived by her son, Egypt. Adepoju’s family has launched a GoFundMe page to give her a “proper” goodbye.