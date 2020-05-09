Photo: Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

Earlier this week, the Internet revisited clips of America’s Next Top Model, which premiered in 2003 on UPN and has aged pretty badly ever since, in which host Tyra Banks gets up to all sorts of problematic behavior, from telling Season Six contestant Dani Evans to fix the gap in her teeth, to overseeing two photoshoots in which models were costumed as other races, with some in blackface. In response, Banks has apologized for her “really off choices,” but didn’t get into specifics about which behavior she thinks deserves contrition.

“Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you,” the former model tweeted Friday. “Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.” As for Tyra’s most famous ANTM moment, in which she memorably lectured contestant Tiffany Richardson that “we were all rooting for you!,” Banks has previously looked back and determined it doesn’t leave her looking too good, no matter how many gifs have been made from it. “Oh my god totally, I wouldn’t have done it,” Tyra told BuzzFeed News in December 2017, when asked if she’d do things differently today. “Actually, maybe I wouldn’t have aired it.”