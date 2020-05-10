Learn How to Pick the Perfect Suit With Melissa Villaseñor’s John Mulaney on SNL

Saturday Night Live brought back its take on MasterClass for its season finale, and gave the people (Twitter) what they want with Chloe Fineman as Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Melissa Villaseñor as John Mulaney. Fineman as Waller-Bridge, complete with red lip and leather jacket, advises her MasterClass students to keep a variety of journals, one for “violent female rage” and one for “naughty little secrets.” She also offers up a precise and nasally imitation of Britney Spears, who has “been in quarantine for five years now.” But the star of the sketch has to be Villaseñor’s inimitable John Mulaney impression, which made its debut on Twitter back in March. Villaseñor as Mulaney has plenty to teach about haberdashery: “This suit is ideal if the vibe you’re going for is precocious kid who’s asking all the wrong questions at this funeral.”

