Teyana Taylor is up to no good in the music video for her newest single “Bare Wit Me.” The “WTP” singer dropped the already viral video at midnight on Friday, May 22 and it’s truly killer. Taylor plays “Greyla Greathouse,” a femme fatale who’s favorite color is yellow, in the short film within the music video. In said film, Taylor stabs a man, smothers another man with a pillow, and gets into an argument with “Illinois Jones” portrayed by Iman. Taylor saves her most lethal moves for the dance break. Clad in a 20’s inspired yellow jacket, Taylor absolutely murders the dance break, which went viral earlier this week. We’re ready for a franchise starring Greyla Greathouse and her yellow jacket.

Teyana Taylor just MURDERED! pic.twitter.com/JGuFv6NNar — Christian D. Harris (@chrxstianh__) May 14, 2020