Watch This Exclusive Clip From New Amazon Horror Movie The Vast of Night

If you’re a fan of mysterious radio frequencies menacing the teenage residents of a small, New Mexico town at nighttime in the 1950s — which is to say, if you’re a fan of Twin Peaks: The Return “Part 8” — you will almost definitely be a fan of the new sci-fi horror film The Vast of Night, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video streaming today. The indie, which has been favorably compared to OG Twilight Zone, follows bobbysockish teen switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) as they investigate a spooky airwave mystery. If you want to get a sense of tone before you switch The Vast of Night on for family movie night, we have an exclusive clip featuring Fay at the switchboard, where things are much more than just Peter Pan collars and Pepsi-Cola bottles (although they are also very much that). Fay plays the unsettling sound, fields a distressing call, and does lots of very satisfying analog work with plugs and switches. Fay asks, “Ma’am, is this an emergency?” Seems so.

