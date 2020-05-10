Tina Fey Returns to SNL’s Weekend Update With Some Quarantine Thoughts

Tina Fey stopped by “Weekend Update” on last night’s Saturday Night Live season finale with some very needed quarantine commentary, covering everything from her newfound love of passwords (“All my passwords are a little bit different and beautiful in their own way and I see that now. Also my kids are here”) to a useful baking life-hack (“If you’re baking cookies and you don’t have any flour, you can just go to bed. Yeah. You can all just shut your mouths and go to bed”). Fey also confesses to “making up gibberish” instead of teaching her kids Latin, and has a good laugh over the fact that “three months ago, everyone was so worried about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.” She closes things out by offering a special prayer for Mother’s Day: “This pandemic is far from over and there will be many emotional ups-and-downs. Ride those waves, mothers. Ride them like a day-drunk Boomer at a currently open Georgia water park.” Amen.

Related