Weezer Pushes Back New Album, Releases Quarantine Music Video to Hold You Over

Staying home, we’re told, makes us heroes during this pandemic. Weezer knows it, which we’re assuming is why the band released the new song “Hero” as a single off their upcoming 13th studio album Van Weezer. The accompanying video features a slew of fans staying home, passing a note from Rivers Cuomo from one screen to the next. “This one is for the stay at home dreamers, the zoom graduators, the sourdough bakers, and the essential workers,” the band wrote in the YouTube description. But that’s about as much new Weezer as we’ll be getting for now, since the band also announced it’s postponing Van Weezer, its third album since the beginning of 2019, from a scheduled May 15 release. A new date hasn’t been set. The band was also slated to join Green Day and Fall Out Boy on a surely epic, since-postponed summer tour. Maybe they’re taking album delay notes from their soul sister Lady Gaga.

