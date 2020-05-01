Did Nicki Minaj Try to Come for Beyoncé in the ‘Say So’ Remix?

In this, a time when we should be celebrating four queens — Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Doja Cat — dropping music one after another, clues are pointing toward an unprecedented Beyoncé–Nicki Minaj feud. At the end of her remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Minaj ethers someone so savagely, it’s like she thought she was on Thee Stallion’s song. The outro was added to the track after an earlier version of the remix got loose, adding an unapologetic read to the bouncy song. “Why you talkin’ ’bout who body fake?” Minaj raps. “With all them fillers in your face, you just full of hate / That real ass ain’t keep your nigga home / Now you lookin’ silly, that’s word to silicone.” When has there ever been a better use for the Rap Battle GIF?

So, who got on Minaj’s bad side at a time when she has nothing to do except write diss tracks? It might be the one person who could piss her off and only get away with an outro: Beyoncé. I know, it hurts. While all evidence pointing toward Beyoncé is pure speculation, the correlations are frightening. Just two days before “Say So” came out, Beyoncé remixed Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” and rapped “If you wanna see some real ass, baby, here’s your chance.” The “Say So” outro could be Minaj’s response, especially since it was mysteriously added onto the song after places like Spotify and Tidal had already uploaded the same version as the leak. As for Minaj’s line about a wandering boo, well, stream Lemonade.

Fans’ only other guess was Minaj’s long-standing nemesis Wendy Williams, whose disdain for Minaj’s husband, her own divorce, and cosmetic surgeries made her the top pick, but Minaj quickly shut that down with a post on her Instagram Stories. So, does the Beyhive need to get in formation or what? Frankly, this is not the kind of stress the world needed during a global pandemic, but at least we got two hits in the process.