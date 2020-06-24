New York City Marathon Officially Canceled Over Ongoing Coronavirus Concerns

Yeah, six feet was not going to happen. Photo: Peter Foley/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Oh, no, that thing you say is on your bucket list but have never expressed interest in actually doing is canceled this year. Our sincerest condolences to the runners of New York and beyond: This year’s NYC Marathon has officially been canceled by the city and New York Road Runners. The world’s largest marathon, planned for November 1, is the latest large-scale event to be forgone because of concerns about the coronavirus. “There was hope but that turned to uncertainty, and given what we have seen the past months this was really the only decision,” Michael Capiraso, the chief executive of New York Road Runners, told the New York Times. Runners who had signed up for the 26.2-mile trek through all five boroughs can either choose to receive a refund or defer their entry to the race during the next three years. There’s also the option to run the race virtually, which they’re planning to announce details for in July. This is only the second time in the race’s history that it’s had to be canceled. The first was in 2012, when Hurricane Sandy blew through the city just days before the race. The marathon is one of many iconic New York City events that have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The St. Patrick’s Day parade, Pride, and Fourth of July fireworks have all been canceled or reconfigured to socially distant celebrations. On the bright side, looks like some of you finally have more time to follow through on those marathon dreams. 2021 is your year.

The 2020 #TCSNYCMarathon, set to take place on Nov. 1, has been canceled due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns. Registered runners will be contacted by July 15 regarding their cancellation resolution options, including a refund. Learn more: https://t.co/8TlWiekDss pic.twitter.com/mUnrcCayaz — TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) June 24, 2020