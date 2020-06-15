As the 2021 Oscars Go, So Go the BAFTAs

Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Now that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has moved next year’s Oscars back two months, it seems the rest of awards season will be shifting around to correspond to the new date. Following Monday’s announcement that the 2021 Oscars will fall on April 25, the British Academy has decided to move next year’s EE British Academy Film Awards to April 11. The ceremony is traditionally two weeks before the Oscars, and frequently (but not always) predicts the Academy’s outcomes. The organization says more information about next year’s film eligibility window will be released tomorrow on Tuesday.

While other awards shows have yet to announce a change of schedule, it stands to reason the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards will likely make similar moves. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting quarantine, the BAFTAs had been scheduled for February 14. According to Deadline, the organization is also currently reconsidering their 2022 ceremony date of February 13, 2022, but, like the rest of us, they, too, might not be ready to grapple with the fact COVID-19 could be with us longer than any of us want to admit.