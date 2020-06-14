Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

On Sunday, Adele took part in Remember Grenfell, Grenfell United’s third anniversary memorial for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in North Kensington, West London, reportedly the worst residential fire in the United Kingdom since World World II. “I want to send my love to all of you today, and let you know that I’m thinking of you, as I always do,” the singer said during Sunday’s service. “Even though we’re having to do this in the virtual world, online, on 2020 Zoom life as it is, it’s still so important for us to mourn together, and for us to remember that night and to reflect on that, and also reflect on where we are now, and also to celebrate the lives that were lived before they were sadly taken that night.”

On June 14, 2017, 72 Grenfell Tower residents died in a blaze that began as a kitchen fire, with another 70 needing to be hospitalized. Subsequent investigations into the disaster found cheaper, non-fire safe construction materials, like aluminum composite material (ACM) cladding, reportedly contributed to the catastrophic intensity of the blaze.

“This year, more than ever, there has never been a more appropriate time for us to truly exercise camaraderie, and compassion, and open-mindedness, and persistence. Persistence for answers. Persistence for action,” Adele continues. “It’s a scientific fact that human beings are pack animals; we’re not supposed to be left on our own. We need each other to survive. That is something that I truly see in action with the Grenfell community.”

As the BBC reports, local residents remain frustrated with a lack of response from authorities to the disaster, both in addressing the use of potentially dangerous construction materials in hundreds of other London apartment towers, and a lack of support for the community itself. “I have never been so moved or so inspired by a group of people before,” the singer concludes. “Your resilience is second to none.” A public inquiry into the fire remains ongoing. You can watch the entire memorial service below.