Hollywood Gives Up on Humans, Casts AI Robot

J.Law is quaking. Emma Stone has won her last statuette. We’re all stanning a new It-Girl now, and she’s 5 years old and can’t really emote with the lower half of her face. The Hollywood Reporter has reported on what is hopefully our first cinematic step toward a glorious post-human future, unsullied by frankly annoying and old-hat things like “artistic choices” and “sentience.” An artificially intelligent robot named Erica is starring in a $70 million science-fiction flick called b, about “a scientist who discovers dangers associated with a program he created to perfect human DNA.” Erica, who goes by her first-name-only like Cher or Zendaya because she already knows she is that robot, will be typecast as a robot. Can a robot act? Yes. Her dads/creators, Japanese scientists Hiroshi Ishiguro and Kohei Ogawa, “taught her to act, applying the principles of method acting to artificial intelligence.” Can she move her arms and legs? No. At least not when the Guardian made a documentary about her in 2017. Is Alita: Battle Angel jealous? We’re not here to pin cyber women against each other. A literal b-movie starring a robot who can’t really move or emote all that much may sound like an iffy idea, but it’s not like the state of the actual human world is doing much better right now, so it’s worth a shot. When Erica finishes filming b in 2021, we’ll be there, front-row at the premiere next to Lil’ Miquela and Sophia the Robot. We love her lack of energy! Go girl! Give us nothing!