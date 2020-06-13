Alicia Keys and John Legend to Battle It Out in Juneteenth Verzuz Special

Photo: FilmMagic

Alicia Keys and John Legend are set to face off in what will probably be the most emotive Verzuz battle thus far. The battle will be part of a special Juneteenth celebration on Instagram Live. When a fan reminded Keys to double-check her internet connection before the event, referencing the now-infamous Babyface versus Teddy Riley battle besieged with technical difficulties, Keys tweeted “got you, I swear!” Legend has previously spoken about the possibility of a battle with Keys, agreeing with Nick Cannon in a recent interview that the duel would be “fire.” The Verzuz battle series, started by producer (and Keys’ husband) Swizz Beatz, has taken off during quarantine, featuring match-ups like T-Pain vs. Lil Jon and Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott. The Alicia Keys vs. John Legend battle is set for Friday, June 19, starting at 8 p.m. ET.