What’s the opposite of dueling pianos? Collaborating pianos? Erykah Badu versus Jill Scott might still hold the title for most calming Verzuz battle, but tonight’s musical showdown between Alicia Keys and John Legend is neck and neck, as the pair gently fought it out during Friday’s special Juneteenth edition.

For this Verzuz, the competitors were in the same room, singing live and providing their own piano accompaniment to their hits on Instagram Live. They also provided each other’s background falsetto vocals, fond memories, happy Juneteenth wishes, and shoutouts to Michelle Obama in the chat. If you missed them on live on VerzuzTV, you can still watch their entire set below. It really doesn’t get more smooth-piano relaxing than this.

Alicia and John singing redemption song is the most beautiful thing ever #verzuz pic.twitter.com/iR4UI2bZLp — ♕ 𝓂𝒶𝓁𝒾𝓀 . (@heismalikk) June 20, 2020

Alicia Keys did the part when she called Michael 🔥🔥🔥 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/mDJZL7XOhH — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) June 20, 2020