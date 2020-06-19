Photo: Getty Images for EIF & XQ

Perennial Grammy host Alicia Keys took to the piano and unleashed her feelings about police brutality. After debuting new song “Gramercy Park” this past week and ahead of her Juneteenth Verzus battle with John Legend, Keys released her latest song “Perfect Way To Die,” a piano-driven ballad inspired by all the lives we’ve lost due to police violence. “I have felt called by music like I have never felt before,” wrote Keys in an Instagram caption debuting the song. “I have been following its lead.⁣⁣ It has led me to the song “A Perfect Way to Die”.⁣⁣ The song title is so powerful and heartbreaking because WE are heartbroken by so many who have died unjustly.⁣⁣” The emotional song is written from the perspective of a mother who’s lost her son to police violence. “Of course, there is NO perfect way to die,” Keys continues, “That phrase doesn’t even make sense. ⁣⁣Just like it doesn’t make sense that there are so many innocent lives that should not have been taken from us due to the destructive culture of police violence.” You can stream Keys raw and heart-wrenching new song, “Perfect Way To Die,” below.