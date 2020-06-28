Alison Brie Regrets Voicing a Vietnamese American Character

Photo: Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Joining a chorus of white actors apologizing for voicing people of color on animated shows, Alison Brie posted a statement on Instagram expressing her regret at voicing the character of Diane Nguyen, a Vietnamese-American writer, on Bojack Horseman. “In hindsight, I wish that I didn’t voice the character of Diane Nguyen,” Brie wrote. “I now understand that people of color should always voice people of color. We missed a great opportunity to represent the Vietnamese American community accurately and respectfully, and for that I am truly sorry. I applaud all those who stepped away from their voiceover roles in recent days. I have learned a lot from them.” Bojack Horseman show-runner Raphael Bob-Waksberg has also expressed regret over Diane’s casting, recently explaining his decision on Twitter and telling Vulture in 2018, “I allowed myself to believe that the world of animation was a little different than the world of live action. It is in some ways, but that’s not really a good excuse.” Bojack Horseman wrapped up its sixth and final season in January 2020.